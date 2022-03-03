Cuba's President Calls for Resizing Role of Companies

It is necessary to resize the mindset of those in charge of corporate social responsibility.

Miguel Díaz-Canel, Cuba's president, called for a change in the mentality of those at the helm of corporate social responsibility at the annual meeting of the Ministry of Economy and Planning.

The president underlined that the state-owned socialist enterprise is the prominent economic actor in Cuba and stressed that dialogue with the productive system is the main priority. He remarked that it is necessary to ensure the reduction of imports as well as to foster development at the local levels.

The Head of State pleaded to establish a design for the sector involving popular participation and control. In this sense, he drew attention to the last 36 measures taken by the government to boost agricultural production.

At the meeting, the president alerted to the difficult economic situation Cuba is going through amid a world pandemic and the U.S. blockade against the country. He emphasized the need to keep the COVID-19 pandemic under control while moving towards the new normality.

Todo lo que hagamos debe defender el enfoque socialista y marxista.#Cuba,#CubaMined. pic.twitter.com/TECxN5oG6a — Maura Tomasen León (@TomasenLeon) March 4, 2022

What President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said at the Balance of the Ministry of Economy and Planning. Everything we do must defend the socialist and Marxist approaches.

He called on to be creative and address actions from a socialist and Marxist approach along these lines. In this connection, the president praised the work made by Cuban scientists and health personnel in the face of the ongoing pandemic of COVID-19. He noted that Cuba is the country with the largest population immunized with a complete schedule and the one that has vaccinated its population the fastest.

For its part, Minister Alejandro Gil disclosed the objectives of the Cuban economy in 2022. He highlighted that the country is now in the second stage of execution of the National Development Plan, to be extended to 2026. He pointed out that 258 new measures have been taken intending to guarantee the advancement of the country's economy.

Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas warned that companies do not benefit from all the possibilities given by the government to move towards greater autonomy, so he asked for further development of the decisions made.