Cuba’s Constitution Is Clear-Cut Against Destabilizing Attempts

Article 4 enshrines the irrevocable nature of the socialist system and the right of Cubans to fight by all means, including armed struggle, against anyone who attempts to overthrow the established political, social and economic order.

The Cuban Constitution is clear against destabilizing attempts, according to jurists here today, who underscored the illegal nature of a march called for such purposes and promoted by the United States.

The chief prosecutor of the Directorate of Information and Analysis of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), Ana Hernandez, said that the Constitution recognizes the right to public demonstration, but then specifies the lawful and peaceful purposes required for that exercise.

In declarations to Granma newspaper, she said that such demonstrations must be carried out with respect to public order and in compliance with what is established by law.

Hey, did you know that the US is organizing a big attempted Color Revolution in Cuba on November 15?



I wrote about it yesterday for @MintPressNews: https://t.co/GFCISvFD9B — Alan MacLeod (@AlanRMacLeod) November 2, 2021

In this regard, she referred to Article 45, which states that the rights of individuals are only limited by the rights of others, collective security, general welfare, respect for public order, the Constitution, and the laws.

“Simply, an article cannot be used as an excuse to go against the rights, guarantees, and obligations determined by the constitutional text”, she emphasized.

She added that the promoters of the march scheduled for November 15, despite the fact that it was denied by municipal authorities, have published on social networks and digital platforms that their purpose is to change the political, economic and social order in Cuba, which is unconstitutional and illegal.

Hernandez remarked that the march has the public support of high-ranking officials of the U.S. Government, its embassy in Havana and the Cuban American National Foundation, with a known terrorist background, an organization that openly seeks a foreign intervention on the island.

The prosecutor recalled that the referendum that endorsed the new Constitution in February 2019 obtained 86.85 percent approval. Ninety percent of the population voted to pass the new Magna Carta.

Here’s the TRUTH about CUBA: the overwhelming majority of Cubans SUPPORT the socialist system, the communist party, and the revolution. How do we know this? Because the overwhelming majority of Cubans *voted for* the socialist constitution in 2019. #Cuba #SomosCuba #NoMasBloqueo pic.twitter.com/CE1JmhsX1I — Josh Jackson (@JoshuaYJackson) July 12, 2021

In turn, prosecutor Dimas Alfredo Herrera, from the FGR Secretariat, told Granma that the promoters of the demonstration seek to destroy Cuban society as it is, in a procedure in which, he said, economic interests are involved.

“This deprives them of any legitimacy to call themselves opponents. Their scheme, their working formula is in accordance with the public purposes of the Helms-Burton Act, and that law is against Cuba’s sovereignty,” he concluded.