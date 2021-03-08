Cuba's Abdala Vaccine to Begin Phase III of Clinical Trials

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday informed that the Abdala vaccine will start phase III of clinical trials this week in the provinces of Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo.
RELATED:
Cuba Will Produce 100 Million Doses of Its COVID-19 Vaccine
"We are one step closer to immunized all of our people," the President tweeted and informed the vaccine will enter the last phase of trials after the Control of Medicines, Equipment, and Medical Devices Center (Cecmed) approves it.
The Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), which is developing the Abdala vaccine, and the AICA Laboratories company stated that they have guaranteed the doses needed for this clinical trial.
"Everything is organized for the new phase to start smoothly," CIGB stated as informed that 42,000 people will take part in the III phase.
On February 25, CIGB and AICA Laboratories started the massive production of the Abdala vaccine, which will be applied intramuscularly.
Cuba is also developing the Soberana 01, Soberana 01A, Soberana 02, and Mambisa COVID-19 vaccines. It will be one of the few countries worldwide to immunize its entire population with its drugs by 2021.
Last week, Cecmed allowed the start of phase III clinical trials of Soberana 02, the first Cuban vaccine to enter the advanced phase of clinical trials.