Cuba's Abdala Vaccine to Begin Phase III of Clinical Trials

The Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology will guarantee the doses needed for this clinical trial in which 42,000 people will take part.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Saturday informed that the Abdala vaccine will start phase III of clinical trials this week in the provinces of Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo.

"We are one step closer to immunized all of our people," the President tweeted and informed the vaccine will enter the last phase of trials after the Control of Medicines, Equipment, and Medical Devices Center (Cecmed) approves it.

The Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), which is developing the Abdala vaccine, and the AICA Laboratories company stated that they have guaranteed the doses needed for this clinical trial.

"Everything is organized for the new phase to start smoothly," CIGB stated as informed that 42,000 people will take part in the III phase.

Another hit of our Science: #Soberana01A is a new vaccine candidate (the 5th of #Cuba) for #COVID19 convalescents. The news was given by the creators of the vaccine in the weekly expert briefing session. Cuban Science keeps giving us good news. #SomosCuba #LivingCuba pic.twitter.com/2wPjBlanrW — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) March 3, 2021

On February 25, CIGB and AICA Laboratories started the massive production of the Abdala vaccine, which will be applied intramuscularly. Cuba is also developing the Soberana 01, Soberana 01A, Soberana 02, and Mambisa COVID-19 vaccines. It will be one of the few countries worldwide to immunize its entire population with its drugs by 2021. Last week, Cecmed allowed the start of phase III clinical trials of Soberana 02, the first Cuban vaccine to enter the advanced phase of clinical trials.