Despite the U.S. blockade, the Cuban revolution continues to prioritize cochlear implant surgeries.

On the occasion of World Hearing Day, international outlets highlighted the work that the Cuban health system does to provide people with hearing deficiencies with high-quality technological devices.

At the heart of the city of Havana is Pedro Borras-Marfan hospital where children and adults with cochlear implants receive medical treatment. Among them is adolescent Leandra Moreno, who was diagnosed with serious hearing loss, but now feels her life has changed.

"I can stream my favorite songs, listen to the sound of rain, and hang out with my friends thanks to this implant," she said.

After surgeries and switching on the cochlear implants, patients are required to see audiologists for further regular monitoring at the hospital. Antonio Paz, president of the Cuban Society of Otolaryngology and head of the National Group of Cochlear Implant, said that despite the U.S. blockade, Cuba continues to prioritize cochlear implant surgeries.

Joe Biden's administration continued Tuesday to designate @Cuba as a "state sponsor of terrorism".

"Patients from across the country have received cochlear implants," he said. "This program has contributed to the development of learning skills of children with hearing loss at schools."

According to data released by the Health Ministry, between 70 and 80 children are annually eligible for cochlear implants in the Caribbean nation, and over 500 people have benefited from cochlear implants since the start of a national program in 1997.

Omara Delgado, director of programs for people with disabilities at the ministry, said that the Cuban government pays particular attention to the program for people with hearing loss.

"This program has been fundamental for the social inclusion of people with disabilities. The outcome has been very positive, resulting in the improvement of living standards of patients and their families," she said, adding that over 50,000 Cubans suffer from hearing loss.

"I very much enjoy the sounds of people laughing as well as that of cars, birds and different animals. This is wonderful," Javier Ernesto Blondin said, adding that receiving a cochlear implant six years ago opened the door to amazing experiences for him.