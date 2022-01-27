Cubans To Perform The Torchlight March in Honor of Jose Marti

"His people are rebellious and faithful to his memory since they have fallen defending his doctrines so that he continues to live in the soul of the homeland," Fidel Castro stated in 1953.

On Thursday, the University Students Federation (FEU) and the Union of Young Communists (UJC) called on young Cubans to participate in the Torchlight March, which honors the National Hero Jose Marti on the eve of his 169th birthday.

The activity will also celebrate the 60th anniversary of the UJC, the FEU centenary, and 76th of the anniversary of Fidel Castro's admission to the Law School of the University of Havana.

Under the slogan "I have lit my youth," the march will begin in unison at 20:00 from the designated points in each of the country's provinces. In the capital city, for instance, it will leave from the steps of the Havana University and end in the Martian Forge, the former quarry in which Marti did forced labor during his political imprisonment.

The FEU Vice President Daniel Medina assured that participants will publish photos of the event and hashtags with patriotic messages on social media and comply with health protocols to prevent COVID-19 contagions.

The first Torchlight March was held in 1953 on the initiative of the revolutionary movement known as the Centennial Generation, which Fidel led to fight the Fulgencio Batista’s dictatorship (1953-1959) and towards the national liberation process. Batista’s permission refusal to carry out the activity did not intimidate the march promoters, who decided to place nails on the torches to defend themselves in case the military attacked them. The parade, however, was not interrupted by the soldiers and became a success. "It seemed that Marti was going to die in the year of his centenary, that his memory would extinguish forever. So much was the affront! But he lives: his people are rebellious and faithful to his memory since they have fallen defending his doctrines so that he continues to live in the soul of the homeland. Cuba, what would you become if you had let your Apostle die!" Fidel stated in 1953.