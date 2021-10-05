Cubans Demand Reestablishment of US Consular Services in Havana

Cuban citizens went today to the U.S. Embassy in the capital to demand the resumption of consular services, which ceased during the administration of Donald Trump (2017-2021).

Gathered in front of the diplomatic headquarters, they asked Washington to resume the family reunification program, damaged by the policies of the former U.S. president and whose pause continues with current president Joe Biden.

According to Twitter, the hashtag #ConsularServicesinCuba is trending in the Caribbean nation, with more than 13,000 tweets.

"They are our family in front of the embassy to claim our rights #ConsularServicesInCuba #familiesbelongtogether #ReopenIsHavanaEmbasy @USEmbCuba," wrote a user on that social network.

Under the pretext of health incidents reported in 2017 by U.S. diplomats, for which science has found no cause and U.S. State Department says revealed government mismanagement, the U.S. decided to close its consular services in Havana shortly afterward.

That decision has impacted the suspension of the family reunification program and the granting of visas for visits and orderly and safe migration since Cubans are forced to go to third countries for all procedures, which increases costs and provides no certainty of approval.

Recently, the Cuban Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodriguez, reiterated that there were no alleged acoustic attacks and condemned the political manipulation of the issue to damage and backtrack relations between the two countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs recalled that classified results and evidence of non-public scientific research on the events continue to come to light, proving the non-existence of such aggressions.