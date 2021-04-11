Cuban and Venezuelan Authorities Mourn Ramsey Clarks's Death

As an Attorney General, Clark stood up for civil rights and liberties in the Jonhson administration (1963-1969). He oversaw the drafting of the Civil Rights act, sanctioned housing discrimination, ordered a moratorium on federal executions and prison construction, and fought discrimination in employment alongside many other causes of social injustice.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza mourned the death of former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark, who passed away at 93 on Friday. Clark was renown as the face of the U.S. progressive legal community.

"We mourn the death of Ramsey Clark, former U.S. Attorney General. Honest and supportive, he accompanied us in crucial battles and was critical of his country's great injustices in the world. Cuba pays grateful tribute to him," Diaz-Canel said via Twitter.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister remarked that his government "mourns the passing of former US Attorney General #RamseyClark, a friend of the Bolivarian Revolution and tireless defender of peace and human rights. He stood up to imperialism and was never afraid to denounce it. Our heartfelt condolences to the people of the USA."

Lamentamos la muerte de Ramsey Clark, exfiscal general de EE. UU. Honesto y solidario, nos acompañó en batallas cruciales y fue crítico de las grandes injusticias cometidas por su país en el mundo. #Cuba le rinde agradecido tributo. pic.twitter.com/7I2bMYzsUE — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) April 10, 2021

At the beginning of the Nixon administration, Ramsey Clark started working as a private lawyer renowned for being a strong advocate in defense of people at a disadvantage against the U.S. establishment at home and abroad. He meddled in the 1980 U.S.-Iran crisis; denounced U.S. airstrikes in Lybia during the term of Muammar el-Qaddafi; filed an accusation of war crimes against former president George Bush to the International War Crimes Tribunal, among others.



