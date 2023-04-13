Cuban Writer Eduardo Heras-Leon Dies In Havana At Age 82

"Heras-Leon leaves a strong narrative work. His life and work have traces of peculiar and difficult moments and show his love for Cuba," writer Carballido stated.

On Tuesday, Cuban writer Eduardo Heras-Leon, who won the 2014 National Literature Prize, died in Havana at 82 years old.

"Heras-Leon leaves a strong narrative work. His life and work have traces of peculiar and difficult moments and show his love for Cuba," writer Ventura Carballido stated. Born in Havana in 1940, Heras Leon had to start working in different trades, including newspaper salesman and portal cleaner, at the age of 12 after his father died.

In 1958, he entered the Normal School of Teachers of Havana, from where he joined several student initiatives against the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista (1953-1959). After the triumph of the Revolution in 1959, Heras-Leon presented himself as a volunteer militia man and trained as a gunner.

He fought against the mercenary invasion of Playa Giron in April 1961. That same year, he published the stories book "The war had six names," winner of Cuba’s Writers and Artists Union (UNEAC) David Prize, about his experience in battle.

Heras-Leon studied journalism at the University of Havana and founded the Letras Cubanas publishing house in 1976. He served as the Cuban Book Institute’s Literature Vice Director, the UNEAC Vice President, and the House of the Americas’ Editorial Fund director. He also represented Cuba at international events, including book festivals and conferences. In addition, he founded the Literary Training Workshop "Onelio Jorge Cardoso," which is today a Literary Training Center, to prepare young Cuban writers. "Rather than a writer, I am a teacher. That is my primary vocation. The most important legacy I leave behind is not my books, but what I taught to young writers," Heras-Leon once stated. "Light on the journey, Eduardo. Legions of writers say goodbye to you and will always remember you, teacher,” psychology professor Danny Echerri wrote in his social media accounts.