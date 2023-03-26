Cuban Update: President Diaz-Canel Votes in Santa Clara

Before entering the polling station, he spoke with some young people who expressed their support and confidence in the Cuban democratic process.

Until 18:00 on Sunday, over eight million Cubans go to the polls to confirm 470 new members of the National Assembly, who in turn will elect the President, Vice President, and the Council of Ministers. Here are the major events as they happen:

.

Cuba's President votes in Santa Clara. In the early hours of the morning, the Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel went to the 44th constituency of Santa Clara to cast his vote.

Before entering the polling station, he spoke with some young people who expressed their support and confidence in the Cuban democratic process.

Diaz-Canel said that the candidates had the opportunity to dialogue with the citizens about the challenges that Cuba faces before the U.S. economic blockade and the unfair inclusion of the Caribbean nation in the list of State sponsors of terrorism.

The Cuban President also affirmed that the National Assembly must change its work system to facilitate exchanges with people and advance the legislative agenda.

Diaz-Canel expressed his confidence that the conscious vote of the Cuban people would make it possible to defend the future, the homeland and the unity of the Revolution.