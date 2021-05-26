Cuban University Works on Creating COVID-19 Digital Passport

According to World Health Organization standards, the project is currently in the testing phase and will provide information supplied only by the Ministry of Public Health.

Cuba's University of Computer Sciences (UCI) is working on creating the Covid-19 Digital Passport based on three fundamental solutions, local media informed on Wednesday.

Allan Pierra, director of the Technology Support Center at UCI, explained that the experts had studied different versions of that passport used worldwide, and this project is currently in a testing phase.

This passport uses a QR code to save information. The encrypted data of every person will include a signature authorized and recognized by the World Health Organization.

The objective, stressed Pierra, is that any Cuban citizen could have that digital passport in his/her mobile phone, which follows international standards.

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health will be the only institution able to provide the information, which can be read anywhere globally, Pierra said, quoted by Granma newspaper.

We have developed three fundamental computer solutions, said Pierra, who explained that there would be a web page where the user can enter vaccination data, and the digital passport is generated.

The second solution is verification. This step will tell the user what information that QR code stores and if it was generated with a valid signature, to then give way to the Passport Wallet, the UCI specialist stated.

The third step, according to Pierra, will allow access to the information not only from the user but also from other people in the family, and it can be shown when requested.