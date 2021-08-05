Cuban Scientists Design Strategy to Reduce COVID-19 Incidence

Havana, Matanzas, and Ciego de Avila are the most affected provinces, with a daily average of 1,400 COVID-19 cases in the last fifteen days.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry Science & Innovation Group (SIG) presented to the Cuban government a new strategy to reduce the COVID-19 incidence amidst the arrival of the Delta strain to this Caribbean nation.

As part of this strategy, medical students and health professionals will treat COVID-19 patients at their homes. Besides, new consultations will be opened in primary care facilities to avoid agglomerations in hospitals.

"The purpose is to reorganize health services so that our facilities can face the exponential growth of healthcare demand," the SIG Director Ileana Morales stated.

The strategy also comprises preventive actions such as applying the domestically produced Biomodulin T drug and the Nasalfron nasal drops in pregnant women to strengthen their immune system and prevent replication of the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

Health authorities also urged the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices (CECMED) to conduct an intervention study of the Abdala and Sovereign 02 COVID-19 vaccines in children aged 15 to 18 years when clinical trials in this population group have been completed. Currently, Cuba is going through its third coronavirus wave. So far this week, this Caribbean nation has reported over 9,500 cases on average per day. This figure represents an incidence rate of 1,159 per 100,000 inhabitants in a population of 11.2 million people. Havana, Matanzas, and Ciego de Avila are the most affected provinces, with a daily average of 1,400 cases in the last fifteen days. In these high-risk areas, however, the vaccination campaign is progressing rapidly. So far, 4 million Cubans have received at least one dose of Abdala or Soberana 02 vaccines, which have an efficacy rate of over 90 percent.