Cuban Scientific Community Mourns Death of Biotech Founder

Several messages of grief for the loss of such a professional, considered by many of his colleagues a teacher, friend, and family member, are on Twitter.

Cuba's scientific community on Wednesday mourned the death of Dr. Gustavo Sierra, founder of biotechnology in the country, the forerunner of fundamental advances in the field, and teacher of younger generations.

Dr. Sierra's career is that of a top scientist: he was the first president of the Cuban Society of Immunology and a member of the Vaccine Advisory Committee of the Ministry of Public Health.

The Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries Group (BioCubaFarma) informed via its Twitter account about the death of Dr. Sierra, who was currently an advisor to this business organization.

Con profundo dolor comunicamos la noticia del fallecimiento del eminente científico Dr. Gustavo Sierra, fundador de la Biotecnología cubana, uno de los autores de la vacuna VAMENGOC-BC y precursor de otros importantes resultados. pic.twitter.com/iW9HJsW7Rp — BioCubaFarma (@BioCubaFarma) April 28, 2021

"It is with deep sorrow that we convey the news of the death of the eminent scientist Dr. Gustavo Sierra, founder of Cuban Biotechnology, one of the authors of the VAMENGOC-BC vaccine

and forerunner of other important results."

Meanwhile, the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) noted on a tweet that Sierra was the founder of the center and precursor of vaccinology in Cuba.

He was the creator of the BC Antimeningococcal Vaccine. His institution was the first to register a patent in the world for a vaccine against meningococcus B and others in clinical use or various stages of development.

The director of clinical research at IFV, Dagmar Garcia, expressed that this loss hurts deeply because he was an excellent scientist and because Sierra was an exceptional human being.

