Cuban Revolution Marks 62 Years of Heroic Resistance

On January 1, 1959, the Cuban revolutionaries led by Fidel Castro overthrew the U.S.-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista.

The Cuban Revolution Friday marked 62nd years of resistance to the U.S. blockade, which was intensified during President Donald Trump's administration.

On New Year's Eve, President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated the people and called for unity, the only possible way for the Revolution to keep moving forward.

"We went through a year of challenges, tensions, and aggressions. I extend my gratitude to the Cuban people for inspiring us, and for their understanding, participation, and contribution," he added.

In 2020, Cuba had to face the pandemic's consequences, Trump's growing hostilities, and climate change.

"For the first time in six decades, U.S. policy caused losses exceeding US$5 billion in one year," Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez informed.

From 2019 to 2020, Trump launched over 200 measures and millions of dollars to boost a social system change in Cuba.

"Facing this adverse situation tested the creative and organizational capacities of the people and the government. However, Cuba put up its humanism before Washington's hatred," journalist Nuria Barbosa reported. After 62 years of the Revolution, "Cuba is an example of defending just causes. The Island proved it by helping the world to fight coronavirus," Barbosa added. Despite U.S. discredit campaigns, over 4,000 Cuban health workers traveled to 40 countries worldwide to fight the COVID-19 outbreak this year.