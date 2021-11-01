Cuban Researcher Elected Member of World Academy of Sciences

According to the Center for Molecular Immunology's Twitter account, Dr. Tania Crombet Ramos, director of Clinical Research at the institution, was elected as a new member of the World Academy of Sciences (TWAS), effective January 1, 2022.

"It is a source of pride for the CIM to have our representation in such a prestigious organization and at the same time, it is a recognition of the value of our scientists and the role of Cuban science in its contribution to society, with an impact that transcends borders," the center published on its Facebook profile.

Since 2020, Dr. Crombet was also one of the eight Cuban academics selected for the International Panel of experts as an Advisory Group to confront COVID-19 in the world.

The expert has participated in the research, development and clinical trials of some of Cuba's most innovative therapies and vaccines, including CIMAvax-EGF developed for non-small cell lung in cancer patients.

In 2015, this therapy completed Phase IV clinical trials in Cuba and is now used in primary health care.

Recently, the Roswell Park Institute in the United States announced the start of a clinical study with CIMAvax-EGF to prevent lung cancer.

That institution in the North American country had received approval from that nation's Treasury Department in 2015 to test CIMAvax-EGF and other related products in the country.

The World Academy of Sciences (TWAS) is an autonomous international organization founded in Trieste, Italy, in 1983 by a distinguished group of scientists under the leadership of the late Nobel laureate Abdus Salam of Pakistan. It was officially launched in 1985.

TWAS currently has 584 members: 478 Fellows from 61 southern countries and 106 Associate Fellows from 14 northern countries.

A Council, elected every three years by the members, is responsible for overseeing all the affairs of the Academy.

More than 2,000 scientists worldwide, including TWAS members, provide free peer reviews of the grant, fellowship and research award proposals submitted to the Academy by scientists and institutions from developing countries.