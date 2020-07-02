Cuban President Welcomes Doctors on Their Return From Andorra

So far, Henry Reeve physicians have carried out 54,680 treatments for 8,223 patients.

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel Wednesday welcomed to the Henry Reeve physicians who came back to their country after fighting COVID-19 in Andorra over the last three months.

Besides ratifying the Cuban people's admiration for its doctors, he expressed his appreciation for the solidarity work they have been carrying out.

"The results and example they have set, as well as their altruism and integrity, confront neoliberal selfishness. Such caring behavior is one of the best ways we are crushing the Empire's evil intentions to discredit the solidarity and exemplary work of medical brigades" the president of the Caribbean island said.

Diaz-Canel also invited the group to a meeting to exchange experiences on the Cuban program in the fight against Covid-19, after they have completed the quarantine period.

From April/2018 to March/2019, damages to health sector caused by #US blockade vs #Cuba amounted to 104 million 148 thousand 178 USD.



Despite pressures, our country has been able to confront #COVID19 & offer assistance to the world.



Humanism & solidarity cannot be blockaded. pic.twitter.com/kgyZxmo0y2 — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) July 1, 2020

The Henry Reeve physicians, who are specialized in the management of natural disasters and epidemics, were received at the Jose Marti Airport by representatives of the Health Ministry and other authorities.

On March 28, the Principality of Andorra received a team of Cuban doctors, one of the 38 health teams that Cuba has sent to at least 30 countries worldwide.

