Cuban President Visits Great Mosque of Algiers

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, visited the Great Mosque of Algiers, with which he began the second day of the official visit of the Cuban delegation to Algeria.

Díaz-Canel spoke the day before with his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, about the state of economic, commercial, financial and cooperation relations; both agreed on the importance of reactivating these issues so as to bring them to the same level like the political ties.

Tebboune reported the decision to cancel the debt services and provide Cuba with a solar power plant for electricity production. Other agreements were related to the supply of fuel and the production of medicines.

Regarding the announcements made by Tebboune, Díaz-Canel told the media that “these are important areas in which we are going to work together and show mutual benefit. They mean an important support for our country.”

He confirmed that both parties identified spheres such as health, energy, renewable sources, the medical-pharmaceutical industry, cultural, educational, and scientific-technological exchange as the most promising for collaboration.

Algeria is the first destination of the international tour that Díaz-Canel is carrying out (after the Covid-19 pandemic), set to end on November 27th, including Russia, Turkey and China.