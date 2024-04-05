Cuban President Travels the Productive Poles of San José de Las Lajas

Accompanied by the member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Roberto Morales Ojeda, the Cuban president began his government visit differents productive units in the zone.

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez, toured this Friday the municipality of San José de Las Lajas, belonging to the province of Mayabeque, southeast of Havana.

Accompanied by the member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Roberto Morales Ojeda, the Cuban president began his government visit in the Basic Business Unit (UEB) Marketing of Agricultural Products "Don Luis"from the Valle del Perú Genetic Livestock Company.

Later, he visited the Biofactory of Seeds of Mayabeque, "entity with a huge scientific-technical development, that lived in a scheme within a seed company", as he commented later.

In dialogue with the population of the community El Guayabal, near the Agrarian University of Havana, the Head of State commented on the impressions left by the sites, in him and his team.

| El presidente @DiazCanelB está hoy en San José de Las Lajas, provincia de Mayabeque. Continúa aquí sus recorridos por municipios del país.



En enero estuvo en Güines y en febrero visitó Madruga, ambos en territorio mayabequense.



Cómo es habitual lo acompaña @DrRobertoMOjeda. pic.twitter.com/4uvcDUGk8Q — Presidencia Cuba ���� (@PresidenciaCuba) April 5, 2024 The text reads, The president @DiazCanelB is today in San José de Las Lajas, province of Mayabeque. Here he continues his tours of the country's municipalities. In January he was in Güines and in February he visited Madruga, both in Mayabeque territory. As usual, it accompanies it @DrRobertoMOjeda .

In this regard, he said that the purpose of the visits is to inspire those who could reverse their adverse situations towards positive ones, and highlighted how the UEB has achieved positive changes, which have made possible the closure with profits last February.

As for the Biofactory of Seeds, the dignitary acknowledged that since its conversion into a state Mipyme, it has raised its behavior to a more productive level.

"Then, notice, everything is enhanced; what is productive is enhanced; what is scientific is enhanced; the contribution is enhanced; but also those who are linked to that improve their standard of living, which is what we are aiming for: that the population is increasingly in a better situation," he said.

"April is going to be more stable, and we are going to move forward; and the other thing is that we have to produce, create wealth for ourselves to distribute and distribute with social justice, because today almost everything in the basket is assembled in import", stressed the president and warned that the price of food on the international market has risen significantly.

The Cuban leader explained the need to seek intelligent solutions in difficult times to promote the development of territories despite the US blockade against Cuba.