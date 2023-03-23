Cuban President Praises Diversity Of Parliamentary Candidates

Next March 26, Cubans will be able to vote for all candidates, for one or for several.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel acknowledged Thursday that the candidates for Parliament are "an impressive, integral and diverse portrait of the people of Cuba."

"What we appreciate in the brief life sketches of all the candidates for deputies is an impressive integral and diverse portrait of the people of Cuba," the president said through his official Twitter account.

The candidacy for the National Assembly of People's Power (ANPP) is mostly made up of citizens who are not known beyond their locality, in addition to artists, athletes, renowned scientists, as well as the President of the Republic.

Of the 470 legislators who will make up the ANPP, 221 will be constituency delegates (basic cell of the government system), 135 of provincial origin and 114 nationals (24.2 percent).

Lo que apreciamos en las breves reseñas de vida de todos los candidatos a diputados, es un impresionante retrato integral y diverso del pueblo de #Cuba.https://t.co/JrLnTYh7Gu — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) March 23, 2023

What we see in the brief life profiles of all the congressional candidates is an impressive, comprehensive and diverse portrait of the people of Cuba.

Next March 26, Cubans will be able to cast their direct, free and secret vote and will have the possibility to vote for all candidates, for one or for several.

In the event that all candidates are elected, 95.5 percent of the new Parliament will be university graduates, more than half will be women and one out of every five legislators will be under 35 years of age. Thus, there will be a 64 percent renewal of the Parliament.