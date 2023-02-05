Cuban President Meets Iranian Chancellor Amir Abdollahian

“It is a pleasure and an honor to receive you. You will always be welcome to our country,” Diaz-Canel said to Amir Abdollahian.

On Sunday, Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel met Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian at the Revolution Palace in Havana.

“It is a pleasure and an honor to receive you on your first visit to Cuba. You will always be welcome to our country,” Diaz-Canel said to Amir Abdollahian and stressed his willingness to strengthen bilateral ties.

He conveyed a greeting on behalf of former President Raul Castro Ruz to Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi.

“We are independent and sovereign nations, which have persisted in our revolutionary positions and do not assume the U.S. impositions," Amir Abdollahian recalled.

"We have always seen Cuba as a brother country and a strategic ally, and we are here to emphasize this friendship," he said, condemning the U.S. sanctions Iran and Cuba.

Amir Abdollahian also exchanged with Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez, who ratified Cuba’s position in defense of nuclear energy usage for peaceful purposes and rejected the destabilization attempts in Iran. "We exchanged issues on the bilateral agenda with the will to strengthen the friendship ties that unite both nations and to boost economic and commercial relations," Rodriguez tweeted. Cuba and Iran have maintained uninterrupted diplomatic relations since 1979. Last year, they countries celebrated their 18th Joint Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, in which 13 agreements were signed to boost technology development and food security.