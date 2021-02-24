Cuban President Honors Start of the 1895 Independence War

The Cuban president referred to the process known as the War of '95, or Necessary War, initiated on February 24, 1895.

As part of the celebration of the Cuban independence uprising of February 24, 1895, President Miguel Díaz-Canel honored this date by evoking the words of Cuban National Hero José Martí. "It is February 24, a day to tell and sing history," expressed the Cuban president via Twitter.

The historic date motivated the Cuban leader to evoke the resumption of the independence efforts of the largest of the Antilles 126 years ago. Martí said that "from loving past glories we draw strength to acquire new glories," shared Cuba's current president in one of his publications on Twitter.

Es #24deFebrero y la nación entona los himnos de la #Patria. La historia nos invade con su fuerza. Como escribió Martí a Juan Gualberto antes del alzamiento: "Conquistaremos toda la justicia". Sin cansarnos. #CubaViva pic.twitter.com/cw1uIekE36 — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) February 24, 2021

"It is #24deFebrero, and the nation intones the hymns of the #Patria. History invades us with its strength. As Martí wrote to Juan Gualberto before the uprising: "We will conquer all justice." Without tiring. #CubaViva"

Thus, the Cuban president referred to the beginning of the process known as the War of '95 or Necessary War, promoted by the Cuban Revolutionary Party, which demonstrated Martí's capacity and leadership, together with Máximo Gómez and Antonio Maceo in the political field, and also in the organization and obtaining of resources necessary for the beginning of the struggle for independence.

"History invades us with its force. As Martí wrote to Juan Gualberto before the uprising: "We will conquer all justice." Without tiring," issued president Díaz-Canel, through his official Twitter account.