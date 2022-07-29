Cuban President Advocates Family Code’s Approval

Following its recent approval in Parliament, the Family Code will be approved if it reaches a majority of votes in favor during the referendum to be held on September 25.

The bet on this legal text "is also for democracy, for the virtue of being Cubans, for the happiness of every girl, boy or adolescent, for the autonomy and decision-making power of every senior citizen," Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said via Twitter.

The document, the 25th version of the legal text approved by the Parliament, is a bet "for life, for the dignity of Cubans, for the continuity of those who have guided us," the President said.

He also recognized that the law, proposing modifications in the conformation of the family nucleus, together with the rights and duties of each of its members, provides legal protection to persons with disabilities, condemns family abuse, and respects family diversity.

Díaz-Canel encouraged the Cuban people to support the Family Code expressing that it constitutes a realization of Cuban National Hero José Martí's principle, "With all and for the good of all." It is a code of love, a code of peace! The Cuban President said.

La apuesta por la aprobación del #CódigodeLasFamilias en el referendo lo es también por la democracia, por la virtud de ser cubanos, por la felicidad de cada niña, niño o adolescente, por la autonomía y el poder de decisión de cada adulto mayor... pic.twitter.com/bcE1W871vm — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) July 29, 2022

The commitment to the approval of the Family Code in the referendum is also for democracy, for the virtue of being Cuban, for the happiness of each girl, boy, or adolescent, and the autonomy and decision-making power of each older adult...

The National Electoral Council and its institutions are preparing the electoral process at different levels for the popular referendum on the 25th version of the legal text approved by the Parliament last week.



In the legislative referendum, citizens with electoral rights express whether they ratify, approve, modify or repeal a specific legal provision, using a free, equal, direct, and secret vote, according to the country's Electoral Law.