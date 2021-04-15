Cuban President Acknowledges Eusebio Leal's Legacy

Perla Rosales, deputy director of the Office of the Historian of Havana, reported on the institution's work in 2020 in urban, cultural, social, educational, and investment management.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Thursday acknowledged the legacy of the former director of the Office of the Historian of Havana, Eusebio Leal, an institution that he described as a management model.

Eusebio Leal is irreplaceable, and the Office of the Historian of Havana should continue his legacy, preserve and develop his work, the president said at a meeting with executives from that cultural, social, and economic institution.

The Office's work in Old Havana is a management model that should serve as a benchmark to build an autonomous municipality model based on the people who reside in it, Diaz-Canel said on Twitter.

Soñar y continuar un país: el trabajo de la Oficina en La Habana Vieja, es un modelo de gestión que debe servir de referente para construir un modelo de municipio autónomo, con centro en las personas que viven en él. #CubaVivahttps://t.co/f4TkRlr92I — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) April 15, 2021

During the meeting, also attended by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, the head of State said that the methods of the Office of the Historian of Havana should be a part of the training of the country's mayors and governors.

He especially noted its cultural management aimed at local, sustainable development and the ties with universities, the academy, and the territory's skilled workforce.

Office Deputy Director Perla Rosales informed about the institution's work in 2020 regarding urban, cultural, social, educational, and investment management.

She acknowledged that the Office's work is limited now, mainly due to the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly in the tourist sector.

The expert added that the Office is planning, among other goals, to seek new supply sources to replace imports, expand Information and Telecommunication Technologies (ICTs), and develop the smart city project.