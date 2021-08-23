Cuban Parliament President Congratulates Women's Organization

Esteban Lazo highlighted the participation of Cuban women in all stages of the revolutionary struggle throughout the nation's history, particularly in the current circumstances of the fight with Covid-19.

The president of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba (Parliament), Esteban Lazo, congratulated the Federation of Cuban Women (FMC) on the 61st anniversary of its foundation.

Lazo published a letter on the website of the Parliament highlighting the role of the organization in the development of policies and programs aimed at achieving the full exercise of female equality.

He stressed that the National Assembly is an expression of the growing performance of the role of women in Cuba, not only because they integrate the majority of it and the presidencies of the permanent work commissions, but because they are also representative of the most various sectors and entities of the country.

Today is the 61st anniversary of the Federation of Cuban Women, founded 12 months after the Cuban Revolution. Since 1960, Cuban women have legalized abortion, criminalized gender discrimination, & currently represent over 60% of uni grads, 70% of professional workers & 53% of MPs pic.twitter.com/Ot3TG3NThm — redfish (@redfishstream) August 23, 2021

"The actions of our women have been decisive, mainly in the fields of health care and scientific research, as well as in solving local problems, wherever the district delegates, presidents of popular councils or municipal assemblies they lead the actions," he said.

Lazo recalled in the letter the "eternal president of the organization," the revolutionary Vilma Espín, who devoted her life to the fight for the emancipation of women.

"We congratulate all the members of the organization on their new anniversary, when they dedicate themselves with particular combativeness to the defense of the Homeland and Cuban families, threatened by the intensification of the aggressions of Yankee imperialism,' the letter concluded.

The FMC was founded on August 23rd, 1961, when various women's organizations merged into it to promote programs for the equality of women in Cuban society.