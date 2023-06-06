Cuban PM Marrero Arrives in Russia

He will participate in the council of heads of government of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union that will be held in Sochi from June 7 to 9.

On Tuesday, Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero arrived in Moscow for an official visit that will last until June 17.

"We arrived in the Russian Federation on an official visit to this sister nation in order to expand and consolidate our bilateral relations, which have been maintained uninterruptedly from 1960 to the present," he said.

PM Marrero will participate in the council of heads of government of the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union that will be held in Sochi from June 7 to 9. Subsequently, he will participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

In May, the good relations between Moscow and Havana received a new impetus after both countries endorsed the will to strengthen the Russian financial and business presence in Cuba through the exemption of tariffs, land concessions for 30 years, and ties between the banking systems of both countries.

Take Cuba #OffTheList! �� ����



Join us, @NNOCuba, & countless other organizations in DC & across the country as we mobilize to get Cuba off the State Sponsor of Terrorism (SSOT) list!



We'll be doing advocacy, protests, caravans, & more!



See you there!https://t.co/Eve3EAIZIW pic.twitter.com/467kqI6sul — CODEPINK (@codepink) June 5, 2023

The agreements were reached within the framework of the bilateral business economic forum held in Havana and will open several strategic sectors of the Caribbean country to the presence of Russian capital.

According to the Cuban Trade Minister Ricardo Cabrisas, Russia will invest in the branches of transportation, logistics, agriculture, the sugar industry, tourism and construction.

In the last six months, Cuban authorities have held meetings with the Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov, Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, Presidential Economic Adviser Maxim Oreshkin, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, and ROSNEFT Director Igor Sechin.