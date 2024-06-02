Cuban Minister of University Education Begins Visit to DR

This visit underlines the commitment of Cuba and the Dominican Republic "to work together to improve the quality of education and promote technological development in the region."

The Minister of Higher Education of Cuba, portfolio in charge of university education in the country, Walter Baluja García, began this Sunday a visit to the Dominican Republic with the aim of strengthening educational and scientific relations between both countries.

The Cuban official was received in the Dominican capital Santo Domingo, this Sunday by the Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology of the Dominican Republic, Franklin García Fermín.

Baluja García will participate in a series of meetings and activities aimed at promoting bilateral collaboration, including a meeting next Wednesday with the president of the country, Luis Abinader.

Baluja García’s agenda also includes visits to various educational and technological institutions, and meetings with Dominican academics and students, while on Tuesday he will go to Baní to visit the home of Generalissimo Máximo Gómez (Cuban-Dominican Mambi military combatant during the Cuban War of Independence) and the polytechnic of the same name, donated by Fidel Castro.

Through a statement, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology (MESCYT) of DR, explained that among the main topics to be addressed are the exchange of good practices in teacher training, the implementation of innovative technologies in education and the development of joint scientific research projects.

In addition, this collaboration "is seen as a fundamental step to address common challenges and promote sustainable development based on knowledge and innovation," according to official information.

In statements contained in the statement, Baluja García hoped that his visit to the Dominican Republic will allow "to share experiences and learn from each other, moving towards a more inclusive and quality education for all our students".