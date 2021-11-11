Cuban Minister of Higher Education Visits Russia to Expand Ties

Increasing and improving academic and scientific cooperation between Cuba and Russia is the main objective of the visit of Higher Education Minister Jose Ramon Saborido Loidi to Moscow.

After the meeting at the diplomatic headquarters with leaders representing Cuban students in Russia, the Cuban Minister was welcomed by the Russian Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov.

During the meeting, Saborido thanked him for the support provided for the successful implementation of the scholarship program, through which today more than 600 Cubans have studied or are studying in the Eurasian giant.

Aspects related to ensuring the living conditions of the scholarship holders, the obtaining of scientific degrees, the launching of the Russian language faculty in Havana, the possibility for young people from Russia to study in Cuba, as well as the exchange of professors in areas of common interest were also discussed.

Saborido Loidi also met with the Vice President of the Federation Council or Upper Chamber of the Russian Parliament Konstantin Kosachov and with the First Vice President of the Lower Chamber of the DUMA Ivan Melnikov, who expressed his support to the island in its struggle against the blockade imposed by the United States.

"At the end of the day, the Cuban Minister was received by Konstantin Kosachov, Vice-President of the Russian Federation Council. The willingness of the Russian authorities to follow up on actions to increase collaboration between the two countries was ratified."

There were also meetings with the Chairman of the Committee for Education and Science of the Parliament and Chairman of the Russkimyr Fund, through which the scholarship program is financed, and with the Chairman of the Rossotrudnichestvo Federal Agency for International Humanitarian Cooperation of the Russian Federation, which is involved in the selection process of the scholarship applicants.

In all the meetings, Russia's importance and prioritized attention to the scholarship program for Cuban students were emphasized. A cordial atmosphere prevailed, as an expression of the will to strengthen the already historical relations between the two countries.

In the coming days, further exchanges with other Russian academic authorities will take place.