Cuban Legislators To Elect The Country's New President

The new authorities will face challenges during the 2023-2027 term as they will have to propose solutions to the economic crisis.

On Wednesday, 462 newly elected Cuban lawmakers inaugurated the 10th legislature of the National Assembly, which will choose from among its members the country's president to serve during the 2023-2027 term.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the successor to Revolutionary leader Raul Castro, is likely to be re-appointed for a second and final term, as the 2019 Cuban Constitution established that the country’s president can be re-elected only once.

"We reaffirm our commitment to the people and the Revolution," said legislator Esteban Lazo, who previously served as vice-president of the Council of State and was re-elected as the Assembly President by 96.1 percent of the votes.

Legislators also re-appointed Assembly Vice-president Ana Mari-Machado with 99.13 percent of the votes. Previously, she served as President of the Encrucijada Town Municipal Court.

������ On April 17, 1961, JFK launched an invasion of Cuba organized by the CIA. This botched invasion with 1,400 Cuban exiles at the Bay of Pigs would be defeated in only 72 hours. This would be the first time a regime change plan by the U.S. govt was defeated in Latin America. pic.twitter.com/T0QtJ7DJtj — Manolo De Los Santos (@manolo_realengo) April 18, 2023

The new legislators and president will face challenges during the 2023-2027 term as they will have to propose solutions to the economic crisis prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the strengthening of the U.S. blockade. From August 2021 to February 2022, the losses caused to the Cuban people by Washington's arbitrary sanctions exceeded US$3.8 billion. “If this had not happened, the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Cuba could have reached 4.5% in that period,” Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez stressed. Lazo and Diaz-Canel urged legislators to propose a new initiative to counteract the economic crisis. However, they stressed that these new initiatives will respect the socialist model. "We have to be able to overcome this situation with our efforts and talent without abandoning the socialist model, which guarantees social justice,” Diaz-Canel stated.