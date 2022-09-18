Cuban Legislative Referendum Begins With Vote Abroad

The Cuban Foreign Minister, visiting New York for the UN General Assembly, exercised his vote this Sunday.

Voting for the legislative referendum that will put into effect the new Cuban Family Code began this Sunday in the venues authorized to vote abroad, confirmed the local Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the figures of the National Electoral Council, there are a little more than 1,000 polling stations set up abroad so that Cubans on official missions can exercise their right to vote in 123 countries.

These are Cubans who collaborate in health, sports, education missions or are fulfilling other tasks.

The popular referendum on the families code in Cuban missions abroad ratifies the commitment of Cuban workers wherever they are. From the belly of the beast, Cuban diplomats exercised their right and duty to vote. #YourVoteCounts #CodigoDeLasFamilias pic.twitter.com/o74EO2oMMV — Cuban Embassy in US (@EmbaCubaUS) September 18, 2022

Cuba's missions in Asia, starting with those in China where three polling stations are operating, were among the first to receive voters from 7:00 a.m. local time in each case.

From Geneva, multi-Olympic and world champion in athletics for people with disabilities Omara Durand, who is attending a meeting of the International Paralympic Committee, also voted this morning.

Por el Código que merecen las familias cubanas, donde hay espacio para todas y todos, voté hoy en el colegio electoral ubicado en @CUBAONU.#CódigoSí porque refleja nuestra realidad y la voluntad del Estado���� de alcanzar la mayor justicia social posible para todos los cubanos. pic.twitter.com/SDIzzwHPVI — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) September 18, 2022

The Foreign Minister exercised his right to vote at the polling station located at the headquarters of the Cuban mission to the United Nations in New York, where he is attending the UN General Assembly.

The Code of Families to be submitted to the approval of citizens next Sunday is based on principles such as plurality, inclusion, solidarity and the pursuit of happiness for all people.

It has generated the majority support of the population in the popular consultation process at the beginning of this year and the expected rejection of religious fundamentalist groups, led by the Cuban Catholic hierarchy less than a week ago.