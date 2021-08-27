Cuban Hospitals Receive Italy's Humanitarian Aid

According to the President of the Agency for Cultural and Economic Exchange with Cuba (AICEC) Michele Curto, in only three weeks the organization was able to raise almost €1.5 million to purchase medicines and the support will continue.

Cuban hospitals started receiving around 200 tons of humanitarian aid from Italy on Friday, as the Caribbean country battles the COVID--19 pandemics during its worst outbreak since last year.

The shipment included contributions from organizations and individuals from Spain, Italy, and France and Cuban residents, who sent lung ventilators, generic drugs for comorbidity and associated symptoms, hospital antibiotics, health supplies, and rapid antigen tests for diagnosing Covid-19.

Esta mañana se realizó la primera entrega oficial de una parte del donativo en el Hospital Clínico Quirurgico del municipio 10 de Octubre, contiene guantes, mascarillas, respiradores artificiales #PoniendoleCorazonACuba #SolidaridadVsBloqueo @AicecCuba @EmbaCubaItalia pic.twitter.com/IDh3kZSZJk — Siempre con Cuba (@siempreconcuba) August 27, 2021

"This morning, the first official delivery of a part of the donation was made at the Hospital Clínico Quirurgico of the municipality ten de Octubre, it contains gloves, masks, artificial respirators."

According to the President of the Agency for Cultural and Economic Exchange with Cuba (AICEC), Michele Curto, in only three weeks, the organization raised almost €1.5 million to purchase medicines and the support will continue.

As Cuba tackles the COVID-19 pandemic, several governments, organizations, and individuals from all over the world have mobilized to help the Caribbean nation, also hit by the U.S. blockade, to get medicines, technology, food supplies, and syringes to carry out its immunization campaign with its vaccines.

