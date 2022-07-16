Cuban Health Authorities on Alert in View of Dengue Outbreak

At the end of the first half of the year, the Health Minister pointed out, territories with high levels of transmission were Havana, central Sancti Spiritus, Camagüey, eastern Las Tunas, Holguín, Santiago de Cuba and Guantánamo.

Cuba maintains control over Covid-19 but remains alert to an increase in reported cases of dengue fever, the island's Minister of Public Health, José Ángel Portal, said.

In statements to the press, the minister requested to take extreme measures to eliminate the breeding places of aedes aegypti mosquitoes in order to reduce the incidence of the disease.

Es esencial el trabajo conjunto, el apoyo comunitario y de cada ciudadano en tomar las medidas para evitar la propagación del vector y aumentar la percepción del riesgo ante el dengue.

Joint work, community support and each citizen's support is essential in taking measures to prevent the spread of the vector and increase the perception of the risk of dengue.

Regarding COVID-19, he stressed how Cuba accumulates 64 days without deaths due to the viral disease and experiences a marked decrease in serious and critical cases thanks to the vaccination strategy applied in the country.

Cuba ranks first worldwide in the number of immunization doses applied per 100 inhabitants, he remarked.

However, he recommended vulnerable people to continue wearing masks as a protective measure.