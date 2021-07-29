Cuban Foreign Minister Rejects Statement by EU's Josep Borrell

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla on Thursday rejected statements by the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, on the July 11 riots, and warned that in speaking about Cuba he "lies and manipulates", while "not daring to mention by name the genocidal U.S. blockade", which also violates European sovereignty.

The statement by the European official reproduces the imperial matrices of "repression of peaceful protests" in Cuba, blaming the current "suffering" of the Cuban people on the Government and calling for internal economic reforms, without mentioning once the criminal U.S. blockade against Cuba, which the European countries as a bloc recently rejected at the United Nations.

In a communiqué released Thursday, the bloc of the 27 showed "unequivocal support" for the participants in the July 11 riots, while demanding the release of the detainees.

The text considered "a good step in the right direction" the lifting of restrictions for travelers to enter unlimited amounts of food and medicines to the island.

At the same time, while referring to the need for reforms, it considered useful the "easing of external restrictions, including remittances and travel", without mentioning the origin of those restrictions.

Rechazo enérgicamente declaración del Alto Representante UE en la q no se atreve a mencionar por su nombre el genocida bloqueo de EEUU q viola la soberanía europea y le impone sus leyes y cortes. Sobre #Cuba, miente y manipula.



Podría ocuparse de brutal represión policial en UE. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) July 29, 2021

"I strongly reject the statement of the EU High Representative in which he does not dare to mention by name the genocidal U.S. blockade that violates European sovereignty and imposes on its laws and courts. On #Cuba, he lies and manipulates. He could also deal with brutal police repression in the EU."

The statement ignores the accusations from Cuba linking the Government of the State of Florida and other U.S. entities with the financing and promotion of thousands of fake news and manipulation in social networks to achieve a social explosion in the country.

Cuban authorities linked the riots to a political-communication crusade involving media laboratories based in the United States, something that has been repeatedly denounced by the Foreign Ministry of the island.

In the current situation of aggression against Cuba, and contrary to the EU, governments from all over the world have directly pointed out the impact of the blockade and Washington's aggressive policy as the main cause of the current crisis in the country.