Cuban Foreign Minister Denounces Measures Against Western Union

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez today called as interference the suspension of remittances to the Antillean nation through Western Union from all countries, except the United States.

The new regulation violates the sovereignty of third states and reinforces the extraterritorial component of Washington's inhuman policy against the island, said the head of Cuban diplomacy on Twitter.



This measure against the Western Union further attacks Cuban families with the cynical pretext that they intend to help our people. The hypocrisy of the United States government that raises a heinous economic war against Cuba has no limits, he also wrote.



The company on Wednesday suspended financial transfers to Cuba, except those issued from the United States, another action within the escalation of sanctions by the administration of Donald Trump.



In January, the company announced that 'due to unique challenges of the service that operates remittances from countries outside the United States to Cuba', Western Union may lose its ability to operate transactions to the island.



For his part, President Miguel Díaz-Canel ratified that the regulation directly affects the Cuban people.



This is how the empire acts, with total arrogance and contempt, but it doesn't stop us, the president wrote on his official Twitter account on Friday.



According to the Granma newspaper, this is the measure 191 that the current administration imposes on Havana with the aim of causing discouragement and despair, so that this leads to holding the revolutionary authorities responsible for the effects caused by their unilateral measures.