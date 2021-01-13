Cuban Filmmaker Enrique Pineda Barnet Died in Havana at 87

He was the author of The Beauty of the Alhambra, a movie that won a Goya Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 1990.

The Cuban filmmaker, writer, actor, and journalist Enrique Pineda Barnet Tuesday passed away in Havana at the age of 87.

Cuba's Writers and Artists Union (UNEAC) released the news as it offered condolences to family and friends of the author of The Beauty of the Alhambra, The Annunciation, and Time to Love.

"We will remember him as an educated, kind, and sensitive person. Cuban cinema losses one of its greatest masters," President Miguel Diaz-Canel tweeted.

Pineda won a Goya Award for Best Foreign Language Film with The Beauty of the Alhambra musical film. This award was given by Spain's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 1990.

The Beauty of the Alhambra, in which the author reveals his unconditional love for Cuba, had a record audience during its premiere in the country and record of sales abroad.

#cuba el cine pierde uno de sus principales referentes de dirección: enrique pineda barnet pic.twitter.com/DFNN1cFIiM — g. rodríguez (@gil0848) January 13, 2021

"Cuban cinema loses one of its main references: Enrique Pineda Barnet"