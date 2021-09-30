Cuban FM on NBC: "We Hope To Establish Dialogue with US Govt"

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Thursday rejected the latest sanctions imposed by the United States on Cuba, as a continuation of the policy enforced by former President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

In an interview on the US television network NBC Thursday, Rodriguez affirmed that despite Washington's hostility, the Cuban Government remains willing to resume the path of dialogue destroyed by Trump after he took office.

"President Joe Biden's decision to maintain his predecessor's sanctions against Cuba may be the result of inertia, and it is regrettable that he is not able to implement his own policy on Cuba," Rodriguez said.

"It is a terrible mistake to enforce these kinds of sanctions, especially in the context of the global health crisis, where all countries are struggling to contain contagions and solidarity is an imperative," the head of Cuban diplomacy stressed.

The Cuban foreign minister accused the Biden administration of neglecting the Caribbean and Latin America and noted that he was hopeful that the United States could review its policies on Cuba.

"I hope that due to the nature of this government, a positive step can be expected," added Rodriguez, who recalled that the occupant of the White House was vice president during the Barack Obama administration (2008-2017).

Rodriguez added that the Obama-era policies eased restrictions on travels and trade with Cuba and demonstrated that the two countries could have a less contentious relationship.

"The years 2015 and 2016 prove that it is possible to move towards a path of understanding, despite the deep political differences between our governments," he commented.

Exclusive from @dandeluce and @MaryMurrayNBC Cuba’s foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, told NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell it was a "pity" Biden has kept in place sanctions imposed by Trump. Watch @mitchellreports at noon ET on MSNBC for more.https://t.co/NYlwvdA3Tr — NBC Investigations (@NBCInvestigates) September 30, 2021

In 2017, the Trump administration reversed Obama's detente with Cuba, imposing 243 trade, travel, and financial restrictions, and included Cuba again in the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Trump also reduced the staff of the Embassy of the United States in Havana and closed its consular services under the excuse that Cuba had used supersonic weapons against the diplomats, something ruled out by Cuban and international experts.

Rodriguez encouraged President Biden to reestablish consular services and allow his officials to return to the embassy in Havana.

During the interview, the foreign minister praised the achievements made by Cuban scientists during this year of the Covid-19 pandemic, such as the creation of its own vaccines that will immunize 90 percent of its population in record time.

When asked about the riots that occurred in Cuba on July 11, the foreign minister explained that many of the protesters were manipulated by groups from Florida, which spread erroneous information on the Internet to encourage opposition to the Government.

He added that the country's economic conditions are challenging for Cubans. Still, they result from the effects of the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, and the United States sanctions imposed with the only goal of suffocating the people.