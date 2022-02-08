Cuban FM: US Persecutes Fuel Supplies to the Island

The persecution is part of the restrictive provisions imposed by Washington’s blockade on Cuba, a policy of suffocation enforced for more than six decades by both Democratic and Republican presidents.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Tuesday condemned the persecution of ships, shipping companies and insurance companies to deprive the Caribbean island of fuel, and described it as a criminal action by the Government of the United States.

On his official Twitter account, the foreign minister explained that in 2019, 53 vessels and 27 companies were blacklisted.

He pointed out that the measure persists with a sensitive impact for the country in a context marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and the crisis it generated in healthcare systems and economies.

According to the general director of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment (MINCEX), Vivian Herrera Cid, in 2021 there was an exodus of the shipping companies MCC and Zim, which expressed that they would not continue to work with Cuba to avoid problems due to the U.S. reprisals.

Cuba denounces US persecution to deprive Cuba of fuel oil https://t.co/lmtxNoVzD2 — Clara Beatriz Bécquer (@ClaraBecquer) February 8, 2022

According to official figures, the losses of Cuba due to this unilateral policy in the last five years, were up to 17 billion dollars, and the accumulated damage in six decades reaches 147 billion.

The General Assembly of the United Nations Organization (UN) reaffirmed in June 2021 its support for the resolution to end the blockade, with 184 votes in favor, two against and three abstentions.

The longest and most comprehensive economic, commercial and financial blockade against any nation was reinforced during the Donald Trump administration (2017-2021), with 243 unilateral coercive measures that are still in force 12 months after Joe Biden occupied the White House.