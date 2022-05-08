Cuban FM Grateful for Solidarity After Event at Saratoga Hotel

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed gratitude on Saturday for the solidarity with his country by governments, organizations and friends, after the tragic accident at the Saratoga Hotel in Havana.
The foreign minister tweeted that messages of support for the Cuban people and the families of the victims at this time of affliction have arrived from several parts of the world.
Cuba has received multiple messages of support and condolences from Russia, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Mexico, Peru, China, Syria and Argentina, just to mention a few.
thanks to governments, organizations, friends and those from various parts of the world who have expressed, at this time of affliction, their solidarity with our people and the families of the victims of the tragic accident that occurred in Hotel Saratoga.
In a show of solidarity, several Cuban cultural institutions suspended their presentations, and citizens spontaneously went to donate their blood to support the care of the wounded.
The explosion at the Saratoga Hotel, an emblematic tourist establishment in Havana, occurred on Friday morning, as a tanker truck laden liquefied gas was serving the facilities.
The specialist explained that during the early hours of the morning the rescue forces managed to access the basement of the building and are looking for possible survivors there.
According to Havana Governor Reinaldo Garcia, all the hospitals in the province were mobilized and several medical institutions received thousands of people who went to donate blood.