Cuban Doctors Get 'Heroes of the Pandemic' Award

Turks and Caicos recognized the humanitarian commitment of health workers who have contributed to containing the pandemic in their territory.

The authorities of the Turks and Caicos on Thursday awarded the "Heroes of the Pandemic" Prize to Cuba's Henry Reeve Medical Brigade.

The group of Cubans is made up of 20 doctors and nurses who have fought against COVID-19 in this British overseas territory since Jun. 15, 2020.

During its first six months of work, the brigade assisted over 10.000 patients and saved the lives of 83 people in a territory that only has about 33.000 inhabitants.

Last year, the Cuban brigade was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by over 200 politicians and world personalities. Among them are over 20 British Parliament members, film director Oliver Stone, and actor Danny Glover.

The Henry Reeve brigade was created on Sep. 19, 2005, to provide medical aid to countries affected by natural disasters and pandemics.

Among its most relevant missions are the 2005 earthquake in Pakistan, the 2010 earthquake and cholera epidemic in Haiti, and the 2014 Ebola epidemic in West Africa.

So far, Cuban doctors have treated over a million COVID-19 patients in 40 countries. One of them is Italy, which was the most affected European country at the beginning of the pandemic.