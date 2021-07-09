Cuban Authority Approves Abdala COVID-19 Vaccine Emergency Use

The CEMED approval allows the massive use of Abdala vaccine in Cuba and its commercialization to other nations.

On Friday, Cuba’s Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment, and Medical Devices (CECMED) granted authorization for the emergency use of the Abdala COVID-19 vaccine, which showed an efficacy rate of 92.2 percent in clinical trials.

The vaccine complied with CEMED requirements and international standards in terms of quality, safety, and efficacy, which opens the way to its massive use in Cuba and its commercialization to other nations within the sanitary emergency.

Developed by Cuba’s Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), the three-shot Abdala vaccine is given in two-week intervals and do not require extremely low temperatures. To build up the immune system, it deploys part of the SARS-CoV-2’s spike protein to help the virus enter and infect cells.

In parallel to clinical trials, Cuba’s health authorities had already administered the Abdala vaccine to thousands of people at risk areas in the country under the figure of intervention studies.

We call on the #Biden administration to restore support for the Cuban people by prioritizing policies that focus on reinstating travel, reauthorizing remittances, re-opening consular services in #Havana, collaborating on COVID-19 solutions, and supporting #Cuba's private sector. pic.twitter.com/RQmpUhgwyV — Cuba Study Group (@CubaStudyGroup) July 8, 2021

Besides the Abdala vaccine, Cuba has so far developed other four experimental COVID-19 vaccines: Sovereign 01, Sovereign 02, Sovereign Plus -which are developed by IFV- and Mambisa, created by CIGB. The latter has the peculiarity of being administered through a nasal spray. Following the Abdala vaccine emergency use approval, CECMED is also likely to grant authorization to the Sovereign 02 vaccine, which was found to have 91.2 percent efficacy in Phase 3 of clinical trials. Cuba’s biotech sector has over 30 years of experience in vaccine development. About 80 percent of the vaccines used in the national vaccination scheme were developed on the Island. Some of them have also been used in other countries with the World Health Organization (WHO)’s approval, like the Hepatitis B vaccine.