Cuban Authorities Ready Clinics For Mass Vaccinations In Havana

Cuba's health authorities are preparing Havana's community healthcare centers for the beginning of the first stage of mass vaccination in the capital.

"Next week, we expect all the city's medical points to be ready to receive about 85 citizens per day," Havana's Governor Reinaldo Garcia informed without specifying the date of the beginning of the vaccination campaign.

The first stage of the immunization program will be carried out with the Cuban vaccines Soberana 02 and Abdala. By the middle of the year, authorities expect to have immunized over 1.7 million people in Havana, the hardest-hit city by the pandemic nationwide.

According to local media, the Health Ministry will reinforce the centers with Medical interns and students from other related professions.



Havana has registered 7,819 COVID-19 cases in the last 15 days. Currently, over 40 patients are admitted to intensive care units (ICU).

In March, the Soberana 02 vaccine began to be tested on 44,010 volunteers as part of Phase III of clinical trials. To date, adverse reactions have been mild.

The Caribbean nation registered 1,183 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of infections reported in just one day since March 2020.