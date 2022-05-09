Cuban Authorities Monitor Work at Saratoga Hotel

On Monday, the Cuban president of the National Assembly of People's Power, Esteban Lazo, checked the work that has been done since last Friday's gas blast at the Saratoga Hotel. Brigades have been removing rubble and carrying out rescue operations in the area.

“Heroic, human, and solidarity work at the height of what needs to be done” were the words that the President of the National Assembly of People's Power used to describe the work of the brigades. He called on the protection of those who worked looking for bodies in the rubble in the hotel's basement; at the time, he greeted them for the unstoppable work that had been made so far.

Lazo added that the rescue teams "must search until the end" as the families of those still missing are infinitely grateful when they are informed about their relatives. The secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in Havana, Luis Antonio Torres, the governor of the province, Reynaldo Garcia, and other party and government officials from the Cuban capital attended the tour of the area.

The Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported Monday that the number of people killed in the explosion last week at the Saratoga hotel in the Cuban capital rose to 40, while the number of injured people increased to 94.

#EstebanLazo, presidente de @AsambleaCuba se reunió con bomberos y miembros del grupo de salvamentos y rescate que trabajan en el #HotelSaratoga. Reconoció la labor que están realizando y les pidió no descansar en el empeño hasta encontrar a todos los desaparecidos. pic.twitter.com/U0UF3SyU5h — Tony Hernández Mena (@Hmena65) May 10, 2022

Esteban Lazo, president of Asamblea Cuba, met with firefighters and rescue group members who work in the Saratoga Hotel. He acknowledged their work and asked them not to rest in their efforts until all the disappeared were found.

"As of 6:30 pm (22:00 GMT) on May 9, 94 people were injured, of whom 18 are hospitalized, 36 patients were medically discharged and 40 died," according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap).

The reports have dropped that the accident was caused by a gas leak, which resulted in the collapse of the façade of the hotel, a building constructed at the end of the 19th century, restored and converted into a five-star hotel in 2005 and one of the most emblematic of Havana's hotel circuit.