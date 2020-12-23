Cuban Authorities Establish Epidemiological Alert in Two Provinces

The conditions exist for an upward trend to continue due to the arrival of new visitors to the country.

Cuba's authorities are preparing for a uptick in coronavirus cases. President Miguel Díaz-Canel held a meeting with scientists, in which he was advised on the positive impact of the use of Nasaferon (a nasal version of Interferon alpha 2-b) in health personnel on the frontline and in nursing homes and indicated the extension of its application to other vulnerable groups.

The meeting with specialists took place as the country is seeing a general rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, largely due to infected people arriving from other countries.

As of December 22nd, the island saw a one-day rise of 116 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 10,500 of which 1,049 are active, 9,307 have recovered and 139 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

According to Raul Ghinovart, Dean of the Faculty of Mathematics and Computing of the University of Havana, the conditions exist for an upward trend to continue in the coming days due to the arrival of new visitors to the country. In the expert's opinion, it is necessary to assume a 'new normality' when dealing with people arriving from other nations, regarding hygienic measures and the established quarantine.

Cuba's Soberana 02 becomes Latin America's first vaccine candidate to advance to Phase II of clinical trials. https://t.co/9FkZC6mRDR — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) December 24, 2020

Regarding the progress of the vaccine candidates (Soberana 01, Soberana 02, Abdala and Mambisa), the specialists reported that Soberana 02 is the more advanced at this point and has proceeded to Phase II of clinical trials.

As part of the meeting of the temporary working group, the Minister of Public Health, Jose Angel Portal, pointed out that Havana presents a complex scenario due largely to cases originating outside the country. "Of 186 active sources in the capital, 144 have been caused by imported cases," he said.

The authorities established an epidemiological alert for Artemisa and Mayabeque due to the high incidence in those provinces. With this behavior, the western part of the island shows the most critical epidemiological situation at the national level.