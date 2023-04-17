Cuban Athletes Arrive In Caracas For The Alba Games

A total of 3 500 representatives from 11 nations will attend the sporting event.

The National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (Inder) announced Monday that the first part of the Cuban delegation that will take part in the V ALBA Games, Venezuela 2023, arrived in Caracas.

"Arrival in Caracas of the first part of the Cuban delegation that will participate in the V ALBA Games Venezuela 2023," Inder reported via Twitter.

The Cuban ambassador to Venezuela, Dagoberto Rodriguez, received in Caracas this group composed of 173 athletes. They departed this morning from Havana's José Martí International Airport.

This part of the Cuban delegation includes baseball, boxing, cycling, fencing, judo and softball athletes, as well as coaches, federation officials, referees, sports medicine specialists, managers and representatives of the press.

����⚾️����️‍♀️El presidente del Instituto Nacional de Deportes, Educación Física y Recreación (Inder), Osvaldo Vento Montiller, despidió hoy en el Aeropuerto Internacional José Martí al primer grupo de la delegación cubana que participará en los V Juegos del ALBA, Venezuela 2023.���� pic.twitter.com/cv5rCX3n9l — TelePinar (@TelePinar) April 17, 2023

The president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (Inder), Osvaldo Vento Montiller, bid farewell today at José Martí International Airport to the first group of the Cuban delegation that will participate in the V ALBA Games, Venezuela 2023.

The second group of athletes attending the sporting event will travel to the South American nation on Tuesday. The V ALBA Games will open next Friday and will be held from April 21 to 29 in Caracas, Miranda, and La Guaira.

The Cuban delegation is made up of 265 athletes. A total of 3 500 representatives from 11 nations will attend the sporting event, with Russia as a guest country.

The Caribbean island hosted in 2005 the first edition of these games, organized by the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA).