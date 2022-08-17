Cuban Ambassador Praises French Association's Initiative

On Tuesday, the Cuban ambassador to France thanked CubaCoop for contributing to the island.

Otto Vaillant, Cuban ambassador to France, commented on its gratitude towards the Cuba Cooperation France (CubaCoop) association for its contribution to the country. CubaCoop recently donated 45 000 euros to support the severe accident in western Matanzas province.

The Cuban official met with the President of CubaCoop, Victor Fernandez. The session was celebrated at the headquarters of the Cuban Embassy in France. The association's President commented to the Cuban ambassador about the donation details and CubaCoop's project to support the Island's socioeconomic development.

Fernandez revealed that at least 25,000 euros are designated to the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources to carry out works relative to water and sanitation in Matanzas after the fire in the Supertanker Base destroyed the industrial zone and caused the loss of human lives.

The head of CubaCoop said that the other 20 000 euros were allocated due to a public collection launched by the association, which provided 10 000 as support for the fire caused in the industrial zone of Matanzas. This initiative was supported by the contribution of dozens of French citizens.

The meeting also hosted talks on the impact of the U.S. administration's economic, commercial, and financial blockade against Cuba. The actions and efforts made by La Habana to advance its development in such a complex scenario were also on the table during the talks.

Regarding this matter, both parties discussed the measures recently adopted by the Cuban government to encourage foreign investment.