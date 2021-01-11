    • Live
News > Cuba

Cuban Abdala Vaccine to End Its First Phase of Clinical Trial
  • Logo of Abdala, the new Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine.

    Logo of Abdala, the new Cuban anti-COVID-19 vaccine. | Photo: Twitter/ @RNVinformativa

Published 11 January 2021
The clinical trials of the fourth Cuban COVID-19 vaccine started in December with 132 volunteers, including healthy adults and people with controlled chronic diseases.

Abdala, one of the four Cuban COVID-19 vaccines, will finish its first phase of clinical trials with scarce adverse reactions and an adequate security profile.

"So far, the volunteers only manifest discomfort in the area of vaccine administration," Saturnino Lora Hospital's director Rafael Suarez said.

The first phase of the clinical trial started in a hospital in Santiago de Cuba province in December. It involves 132 volunteers, including healthy adults and people with controlled chronic diseases.

The Centers for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) and State Control of Medicines, Medical Equipment, and Devices (CECMED) will decide whether Abdala's second phase of clinical trials can begin in February.

"I think there will be no setbacks to start the new phase," Suarez explained while informing that the vaccine's second phase will include up to 800 volunteers.

Despite the U.S. blockade, Cuba is the first Latin American country to create its own vaccines against the COVID-19 disease. 

In August 2020, health authorities launched the Soberana 01, which is currently undergoing its first phase of trials. Later, Soberana 02, Mambisa, and Abdala joined the list of Cuban COVID-19 vaccines.

Cubadebate - Prensa Latina - TV Yumuri
by teleSUR/ age-JF
