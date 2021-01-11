Cuban Abdala Vaccine to End Its First Phase of Clinical Trial

The clinical trials of the fourth Cuban COVID-19 vaccine started in December with 132 volunteers, including healthy adults and people with controlled chronic diseases.

Abdala, one of the four Cuban COVID-19 vaccines, will finish its first phase of clinical trials with scarce adverse reactions and an adequate security profile.

"So far, the volunteers only manifest discomfort in the area of vaccine administration," Saturnino Lora Hospital's director Rafael Suarez said.

The first phase of the clinical trial started in a hospital in Santiago de Cuba province in December. It involves 132 volunteers, including healthy adults and people with controlled chronic diseases.

The Centers for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) and State Control of Medicines, Medical Equipment, and Devices (CECMED) will decide whether Abdala's second phase of clinical trials can begin in February.

In clinical trials, the "Soberana" vaccine haa been shown to be safe and catalyze an immune response.https://t.co/mSdLGszVGv │ #CubaViva #CubaSalvaVidas — EmbassyCuba_in_ZA (@EmbassyCubaZA) January 11, 2021