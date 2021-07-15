Cubadebate Receives Cyber-Attack Mainly Originating in the US

This morning Cubadebate received a denial of service cyber-attack on its international mirrors. This attack was generated between 09:53 a.m. and 10:23 a.m., mainly from the United States.

The Cubadebate technical team detected and neutralized the attack, which basically generated "false accesses" in large quantities that cause the bandwidth and response capacity of the servers to be compromised. A total of 580,000 accesses were detected in approximately 30 minutes, which is more than the total number of accesses to our digital portal in one day.

Graph of attacker accesses per minute:

Main "normal" IP addresses of attacks (sorted).

143.110.220.154

139.59.14.71

161.35.28.126

185.220.101.137

23.129.64.133

198.37.103.70

45.129.56.200

107.189.31.241

IP addresses of TOR networks that also participated in the attacks (sorted)

178.33.111.210

151.106.34.139

178.62.79.49

103.251.214.167

103.21.163.70

85.192.160.54

62.210.112.19

103.241.227.100

Countries (although they may be people in another country masking their IP address)

United States

France

Finland

India

Canada

Actions such as this one are part of the political media operation that is being carried out against Cuba from abroad to encourage a social explosion on the island. Cubadebate has denounced this dirty maneuver and ratified its commitment to confront media terrorism and disinformation.