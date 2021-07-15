Cubadebate Receives Cyber-Attack Mainly Originating in the US

The Cubadebate technical team detected and neutralized the attack, which basically generated "false accesses" in large quantities that cause the bandwidth and response capacity of the servers to be compromised. A total of 580,000 accesses were detected in approximately 30 minutes, which is more than the total number of accesses to our digital portal in one day.
RELATED:
Cuba: Denounces U.S. Cyber Attacks Against the Nation
Graph of attacker accesses per minute:
Main "normal" IP addresses of attacks (sorted).
143.110.220.154
139.59.14.71
161.35.28.126
185.220.101.137
23.129.64.133
198.37.103.70
45.129.56.200
107.189.31.241
"This July 15, the outlet @Cubadebate received a denial of service cyber attack on its international mirrors. It was generated between 09:53 a.m. and 10:23 a.m., mainly from the United States."
IP addresses of TOR networks that also participated in the attacks (sorted)
178.33.111.210
151.106.34.139
178.62.79.49
103.251.214.167
103.21.163.70
85.192.160.54
62.210.112.19
103.241.227.100
Countries (although they may be people in another country masking their IP address)
United States
France
Finland
India
Canada
Actions such as this one are part of the political media operation that is being carried out against Cuba from abroad to encourage a social explosion on the island. Cubadebate has denounced this dirty maneuver and ratified its commitment to confront media terrorism and disinformation.