Cuba Will Gradually Open Its Borders as of November 15

Taking into account the progress in the vaccination process in Cuba, its proven effectiveness and the prospect that more than 90% of the entire population will complete their vaccination schedules in November, conditions are being prepared to gradually open the country's borders as of November 15, 2021.

According to a note from the Ministry of Tourism sent to Granma newspaper, health and hygiene protocols will be made more flexible upon the arrival of travelers, which will be focused on the surveillance of symptomatic patients and temperature taking.

In addition, diagnostic tests will be carried out randomly, PCR will not be required upon arrival and travelers' vaccination certificates will be recognized.

President of #Cuba @DiazCanelB shares an announcement about preparations to gradually open the country's borders as of November 15, 2021 and calls on everyone to put forth the necessary effort on their part to be able to comply with these plans. https://t.co/MoDzWrj5Ne — Johana Tablada de la Torre (@JohanaTablada) September 6, 2021

The domestic tourist market will also be opened gradually, in accordance with the epidemiological indicators of each territory, Granma reports.