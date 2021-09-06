    • Live
Cuba Will Gradually Open Its Borders as of November 15

Published 6 September 2021
Opinion

Taking into account the progress in the vaccination process in Cuba, its proven effectiveness and the prospect that more than 90% of the entire population will complete their vaccination schedules in November, conditions are being prepared to gradually open the country's borders as of November 15, 2021.

According to a note from the Ministry of Tourism sent to Granma newspaper, health and hygiene protocols will be made more flexible upon the arrival of travelers, which will be focused on the surveillance of symptomatic patients and temperature taking.

In addition, diagnostic tests will be carried out randomly, PCR will not be required upon arrival and travelers' vaccination certificates will be recognized.

The domestic tourist market will also be opened gradually, in accordance with the epidemiological indicators of each territory, Granma reports.

