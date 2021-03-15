Cuba Will Attend Latin American Sustainable Development Forum

At the fourth meeting of the Forum of Latin American and Caribbean Countries on Sustainable Development, Cuba will be represented virtually from today until the 18th, official sources explained.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment (Mincex), the event is organized by the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), in coordination with Costa Rica's government, in its capacity as president pro tempore of this regional integration organization.

The Forum will analyze the progress, setbacks, and challenges that persist in the region for the implementation and follow-up of the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development and the Addis Ababa Action Agenda on Financing for Development in the midst of the health and economic crisis caused by COVID-19.

��RAR-LAC 2021��



Deseamos invitarles a la presentación, seguida de una discusión con un panel de expertos, en el marco del “Foro de los Países de América Latina y el Caribe sobre el Desarrollo Sostenible 2021”.



��16 de marzo

��de 13:00 a las 14:00�� (hora de Costa Rica). pic.twitter.com/qu8JPA03Zs — UNDRR Américas y el Caribe (@UNDRR_Americas) March 15, 2021

"We would like to invite you to the presentation, followed by a discussion with a panel of experts, within the framework of the "Forum of Latin American and Caribbean Countries on Sustainable Development 2021."

The Cuban delegation will also include other officials from the Ministries of Foreign Trade, Economy and Planning, and Foreign Affairs, and the National Statistics Office, pillar bodies of the National Group for the Implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

The Cuban government has affirmed its commitment to sustainable development through its national 100-year climate change resilience plan, Tara Vida, and its active participation in all international regulatory frameworks regarding climate adaptation and sustainability.