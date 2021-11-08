Cuba Welcomes Nicaraguan President Ortega's Reelection

Over the last decade, President Ortega reduced poverty rates in his country from 20.3 percent to 6.3 percent, built 23 new hospitals, and extended the electrical grid nationwide.

On Monday, Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated his Nicaraguan counterpart Daniel Ortega for the Nov. 7 general elections preliminary results, which showed that the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) party obtained 74,99 percent of the valid votes.

"The election results demonstrated the Nicaraguan people's civility in the face of the smear campaign that the United States leads against the Sandinista revolution," Diaz-Canel tweeted, adding that Nicaragua will always count on the support of Cuba.

The elections were carried out amid unprecedented foreign pressure since the Organization of American States (OAS) and the European Union (EU) previously disqualified the votes. As soon as the preliminary results were released, the U.S. and Costa Rica also rejected their validity.

“The Nicaraguan authorities had not created conditions for transparent elections,” Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado alleged even though 232 electoral companions from 27 countries agreed that the voting process complied with domestic regulations and proceeded without incidents.

Today is election day in Nicaragua. I visited 4 voting sites, interviewing voters (video coming soon)



Things are very calm, and the voting process is totally open and free, with 7 options on the ballet (6 opposition)



The onslaught of corporate media propaganda is so ridiculous pic.twitter.com/SDroqtdVWn — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) November 7, 2021

"Imperialism and its allies slander against the Sandinista Revolution, which has guaranteed the restitution of the fundamental rights of the Nicaraguan people after the Anastasio Somoza’s dictatorship (1974-1979)," Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stated.

Maduro recalled that Sandinista leaders reduced poverty rates in their country from 20.3 percent to 6.3 percent over the last decade, built 23 new hospitals, extended the electrical grid nationwide, and increased educators' wages.

The second official bulletin of the election results will be released on Monday afternoon, once the Nicaraguan electoral authorities carefully review all the casted votes. "Our people are free to decide their fate; we will not accept any interference in the internal affairs of our country," Ortega stressed.