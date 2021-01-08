Cuba Reports Record Number of COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health urged people who receive international travelers in their homes to comply with all epidemiological prevention measures

The director of epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) of Cuba, Francisco Durán García, announced this Friday in a press conference that the country reports its highest number of infections of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with 344 new cases confirmed.

The province that presents the most significant accumulation of coronavirus infections is Havana, the island's capital.

Durán García said that 12,092 clinical tests were studied to detect the mentioned virus. He also added that, to date, the country had performed 1,565,666 tests to rule out the presence of Covid-19, of which 13,823 have been positive.

In his message, Durán also informed that COVID-19 had caused 147 deaths in Cuba in total, none corresponding to this Friday. Likewise, he reported 161 discharges in the day, accumulating this way, 10,837 recovered patients, which is equivalent to a recovery rate of 85.1 percent.



— Ministerio de Salud Pública de Cuba (@MINSAPCuba) January 8, 2021

"344 new cases of #COVID19 were confirmed, for a cumulative total of 13,823. 2,118 active cases. 2,102 with stable clinical evolution. 4 patients in critical condition. Twelve patients in serious condition. 148 deceased.11,531 patients recovered and two evacuees."

Durán also pointed out that since March 2020, 104 pregnant women infected with the virus have been reported, of which, to date, nine remain active with COVID-19. The public health specialist also said that there are fortunately no deaths among any of these patients.

Finally, the Cuban official urged the people who receive international travelers at their homes to comply with all the epidemiological prevention measures, further highlighting that the provinces that present the most complex epidemiological situation in the east of the Island are the provinces of Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo.