Cuba Rejects the Use of Force and Coercive Measures in Geneva

Cuba's permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Office in Geneva, Juan Antonio Quintanilla, expressed today his country's rejection of the use of force and all types of aggression against any State.
RELATED:
Cuba Says 'Mysterious Syndrome' is Not Scientifically Plausible
During his intervention at the 48th session of the Human Rights Council, the diplomat condemned threats, coercive measures and the use of fourth-generation warfare, which includes destabilizing actions, cyber-attacks and the promotion of terrorism.
Those crimes constitute serious violations of the UN Charter and international law, he assured.
The diplomat also expressed Cuba's solidarity with Venezuela, Nicaragua and Sri Lanka, victims of interference by foreign powers.
Quintanilla also denounced the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba for six decades.
“We condemn the US blockade and the political-media operations of the US administration, which are part of a failed agenda of subversion,” he affirmed.
Cuba's permanent representative also criticized the unfounded accusations of the European Union against his country, and called for an impartial approach to the issue of human rights.
“We urge the High Commissioner to continue her efforts to make respect, balanced approach, objectivity, dialogue, and cooperation prevail in the Council,” he underscored.