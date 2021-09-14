Cuba Rejects the Use of Force and Coercive Measures in Geneva

Cuba's permanent representative to the UN in Geneva, Juan Antonio Quintanilla, denounced on Friday at the Human Rights Council the unilateral coercive measures and actions of destabilization and interference against developing countries.

Cuba's permanent representative to the United Nations (UN) Office in Geneva, Juan Antonio Quintanilla, expressed today his country's rejection of the use of force and all types of aggression against any State.

During his intervention at the 48th session of the Human Rights Council, the diplomat condemned threats, coercive measures and the use of fourth-generation warfare, which includes destabilizing actions, cyber-attacks and the promotion of terrorism.

Those crimes constitute serious violations of the UN Charter and international law, he assured.

The diplomat also expressed Cuba's solidarity with Venezuela, Nicaragua and Sri Lanka, victims of interference by foreign powers.

The continued implementation against #Cuba of the archaic "Trading with the Enemy Act" of 1917 is intended to support suffocation policy against our people.



Through its continuation, Pres Biden persists in ignoring overwhelming international call for the lifting of the blockade. pic.twitter.com/wWDI8ZUsqz — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) September 13, 2021

Quintanilla also denounced the US economic, commercial and financial blockade against Cuba for six decades.

“We condemn the US blockade and the political-media operations of the US administration, which are part of a failed agenda of subversion,” he affirmed.

Cuba's permanent representative also criticized the unfounded accusations of the European Union against his country, and called for an impartial approach to the issue of human rights.

“We urge the High Commissioner to continue her efforts to make respect, balanced approach, objectivity, dialogue, and cooperation prevail in the Council,” he underscored.